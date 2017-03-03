Georgia Joanna Harlan Bollinger, of Marion

by

Georgia Joanna Harlan Bollinger went to be with Lord on March 1, 2017. Georgia passed surrounded by family at her home in Marion, Ohio.

Georgia was a faithful member of Richland Road Church of Christ and attended services even when she was ill. She always put everyone else first and was gracious and giving person. Her smile and laughter lit up ant room she walked into.

Georgia enjoyed reading, spending time with family, visiting her sisters and relaxing with Peanut, her beloved dog of 13 years.

Mrs. Bollinger is survived by her husband, Vernon Bollinger of Marion, her children, Pamela J. Milliron of Marion, Daniel K. Howard of Tridelphia, W.Va., Robert A. Howard of McMechen, W.Va., Lisa I. (Kerron) Creamer of Mansfield, Oh., Beverlee K. (Shawn) Ellis of Marion, Vernon S. Bollinger of Lima, Oh., Jeffrey (Edith) Bollinger of Tennessee, Andrew (Stacy) Bollinger of Marion, Christina (John) Stamper of Bucyrus, Oh., Todd (Rebecca) Bollinger of Marion, Carla Bollinger-Phillips of Marion, 27 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, her two sisters, Naomi (Alex) Rich of W.Va., and Delores Balgo of W.Va.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mitch Bollinger, her brother, Allan Harlan, two sisters, Wilda Jean O’Neil and Maxine Berisford, a grandson, William “BJ” Curtis and a great grandchild, McKenna.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 6, 2017 from 3-7 PM at Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow visitation at 7PM at the church with Minister Matt Dahm officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Richland Road Church of Christ. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com