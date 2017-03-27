Herbert E. Edens, 76, of Marion

by

Herbert E. Edens age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Kindred Community in Marion, Ohio.

He was born April 4, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia to Joseph T. and Charlotte M. (Buckland) Edens.

On April 15, 1960 he married Patty S. (Hawkins) Edens.

Herbert was retired at Statoflex, Goodrich and Parker- Hannifin for 42 years in the shipping department.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Edens of Marion, Oh., his wife, Patty Edens of Marion, Oh., two sons, William (Karen) Edens of Nicholasville, Ky., Robert (Tonya) Edens of Marion, Oh., 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, his brother, William (Judy) Edens of Jacksonville, Fl., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Sharp.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 2-4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Irey officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com