Jack Darrell White, 67, of Marion

by

Jack Darrell White, age 67, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 04, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On February 5, 1950, he was born to the late Elbert Ogsby and Minnie (Wilborn) White, and in November of 1985, he married his wife Fairy (Rice) White.

Jack was a member of the Grace Baptist Church and the owner/operator of Sunrise Housekeeping with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Fairy of Marion; his sons Charles L. and Jeremiah J. Price of Marion; his step-daughter Rebecca Price-Ostrom of Edison, Ohio; his brother James White of Clinchco, Virginia; his sister Patsy Ruth (Henry) White-Christian of Marion; his grandchildren Ashlin, Hannah, Jade, Kennady, Michaela, and Chase Price; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Lois Marie White and Elizabeth (Joan) White-Holt; and his brothers Lonnie Lee White, Billy Ray White, and Jessie Carrol White.

Visitation will take place on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 1560 Marion-Marysville Rd., Marion, Ohio. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.