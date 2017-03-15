James T. “Jim Dan-Dee” Barlow, 91, of Marion

by

James T. “Jim Dan-Dee” Barlow age 91 of Marion, Ohio formerly of Gallia County, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

He was born July 10, 1925 in Marion, Ohio to the late Earnest L. and Dixie (Small) Barlow.

Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during WWII. He was employed at the Marion Star for several years in route service.

In 1944 he married Betty (White) Barlow; she preceded him in death in 1983.

He is survived by his children, Judy (John) Hopkins of Marion, Mary (Rod) Hughes of Marion, Barbara Seckel of Fort Worth, TX., Jan Belford of Marion, Jerry (Barb) Barlow of Marion, Rocky (Brenda) Barlow of Marion, Jeff (Georgie) Barlow of Marion, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Middleton officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Marion County United Veteran Council. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Heartland of Marion for the past 8 years and to Kindred Hospice.

