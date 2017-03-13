Janet I. Cooper, 73, of Marion

by

Janet I. Cooper age 73 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born December 18, 1943 in Marion, Ohio to the late Lawrence F. “Ted” and Nellie L. (Columber) Gantt.

On July 10, 1964 she married Wilbert K. Cooper; he preceded her in death on April 17, 1999.

Janet was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church in Marion, she was formerly employed at Westinghouse in Upper Sandusky, Kable Fullfillment, Maplewood and Eastlawn Manor as a STNA for many years.

She is survived by her children, Kerry (Jodi) Cooper of Wisconsin, Charles (Cindy) Cooper of Indiana, Ellen (James) Robinson of Marion, Jean Meade of Marion, Wanda (Andrew) Williams of New Bloomington, Michelle (Kenny) Marks of Marion, Elizabeth (Robert) Craft of Marion, Crystal (Shawn) Cress of New Bloomington, 28 grandchildren 49 great grandchildren, her brother, Paul Gantt of Caledonia, her sister, Margaret Daum of Kenton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Lucille Parish, Virginia Brockley and a grandson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 10am – 12 pm at Open Bible Baptist Church, 1525 Bellefontaine Ave. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with Pastor Delmar Marks and Pastor Chris Lemaster officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

