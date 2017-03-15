Janet Marie Gerfen, 76, of Prospect

by

Janet Marie Gerfen, age 76, of Prospect passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Primrose of Marion.

Janet was born June 26, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late Walter and Marguerite (Powelson) Schwaderer.

Janet was a 1958 graduate of New Bloomington High School and later attended Beauty School, but soon found her calling as a full time mother.

On March 27, 1960 Janet married Darrell Gerfen, together they shared their lives together, raising four children, caring for nine grandchildren and adoring their great-grandchild, Avery.

To say Janet was a loving and caring person was an understatement. She put her family above all. She loved to tend to her flower garden and could always be found taking pictures of her family. Janet is a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former 4-H Advisor and a FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer.

Janet will be missed by her husband, Darrell; children, Steven (Kimberly) Gerfen of Marion, David (Deborah) Gerfen of Prospect, and Lorri (Mark) Hoffman of Richwood; grandchildren, Danielle (Andy) Landon, Megan (Lane) Addison, Tyler Kaufman, Kayla Gerfen, Clay Gerfen, Nole Gerfen, Patrick (Shannon) Hopkins, Michael Hopkins, and Shawn Hopkins, great-granddaughter, Avery, two on the way!; and sister-in-law, Anna May Schwaderer.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, son, Darrell Eugene “Punky” and brother, Robert Schwaderer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion, Ohio from 5 until 8 pm. A funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Edward Wahl officiating. Friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Janet’s honor to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Janet’s family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.