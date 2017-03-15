Joyce L. Burlile, 57, of Marion

by

Joyce L. Burlile, age 57, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On May 12, 1959, she was born to the late Virtue and Rebecca (Edwards) Miller, and on January 5, 1983, she married her husband Reginald Burlile.

Joyce loved to cook, read, and do crossword puzzles. Doing crafts with her grandkids was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved animals, including her two pet dogs and her cat, but she was always known as a people person. She worked at HBD Industries for 13 years.

She is survived by her husband Reginald; her daughters Anna Burlile and Amanda (Lonnie) Creek of Marion, Ohio; her sister Shirley (James) Pickett of Marseilles, Ohio; her brother Jerry (Gail) Miller of Eastover, South Carolina; her grandchildren Hannah Burlile, Katelynn Burlile, Toliver Creek, and Kathleen Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Miller, and her sister Linda Galyk.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

