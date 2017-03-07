Karl Matthew Rinehart, 80, of Marion

by

Karl Matthew Rinehart, age 80 of Marion, OH, passed away on Sunday March 5, 2017.

Karl entered into this world to the late Howard and Clelia Marie (Quickel) Rinehart in Chillicothe, OH.

On January 23, 1965, he married the love of his life Diane Patrick in Kenton, OH and enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

Karl had served in the Harpster, Delaware, Elgin and Danville School systems for 41 years. During his 41 years, he was a Middle School Math Teacher, Guidance Counselor and Assistant Principal. While living in Marion, he attended the Marion Christian Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Boyd Rinehart.

Karl is survived by his wife: Diane Rinehart; two sons: Bryan (Kelsey) Rinehart of Marion, OH and Aaron Rinehart of Marion, OH; two sisters: Carolyn (Michael) Watson and Lois (John) Keil both from Florida; and three grandchildren. He will truly be missed.

Family and Friends can come to honor Karl’s life on Thursday March 9, 2017 starting at 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at the Marion Cemetery with Dr. Jim Stevens officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.