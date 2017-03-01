Lawrence “Pat” Haubert, 79, of Caledonia

by

Lawrence “Pat” Haubert, age 79 of Caledonia, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Pat was born on March 5, 1937 in Marion, the son of William J. and Hazel (Harper) Haubert, Sr.

Pat was united in marriage to Patricia A. Hill on December 14, 1957; together they shared 56 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on November 14, 2013.

Pat worked at General Motors for 43 years as a welder.

He and Patricia lived for their weekends at the lake, relaxing and enjoying their time together. They also enjoyed wintering in Florida. Pat had a generous sprit and championed several charities. He also enjoyed cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes or watching NASCAR and the great old Westerns.

He is survived by his sons: Lawrence “Larry” (Tami Clark) Haubert, Jr. of Caledonia and Michael Haubert of Caledonia.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia A. Haubert and siblings: Bill, Joe, Frannie, Wayne, Nick, Martha Jane and Mary.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Esther Flemming Scholarship Fund at Ridgedale School.

