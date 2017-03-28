by

Linda L. Heath, 76 of Richwood died unexpectedly Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Memorial Hospital. She was born June 6, 1940 in Marion to the late Charles A. and H. Louise (Parish) Boyd. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Knapp.

She retired from ORW as a corrections officer after more than 20 years of service. She was a dedicated fan of NASCAR driver, Mark Martin, also the Ohio State Buckeyes, Buffalo Bills and Columbus Blue Jackets. She sold Partylite candles. She was very competitive and enjoyed playing euchre and board games. Linda loved taking care of her family as well as babysitting for Chani Hall’s children, Chloe and Lauren. She will be missed by her cat, Oreo.

She is survived by three sons, Dan (Mary) Knapp, West Mansfield, Chuck (Eileen Pugin) Knapp, Richwood; B. J. (Tomi Dillon) Knapp, Richwood; a brother, William (Barbara Kubera) Boyd, Dunkirk, New York; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Claibourne Cemetery with Pastor Tony Pfarr officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood-North Union Public Library, 4 E. Ottawa Street, Richwood, OH 43344

