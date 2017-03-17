Lois Elizabeth McGhee, 88, formerly of Marion

by

Lois Elizabeth McGhee, age 88 of Marysville and formerly of Marion, died on March 16, 2017 at Memorial Gables of Marysville.

Lois was born on March 15, 1929 in St. Paris, OH, the daughter of the late Charlie and Clara (Dunn) Roberts.

Lois was wholly devoted to her family. She was a faithful homemaker her entire life and loved doting over her grandchildren. She loved to bake for her family and also crocheted many things over the years. Lois especially enjoyed her shopping trips. She will be remembered as a woman of great faith. She attended the Orton St. Church when she lived in Marion, and most recently attended the Marysville Grace Church with her daughter.

She is survived by her children: Danny (Kathy) Griffith, Jerry Griffith, Karen Winebrenner, June Ann (Ty) Rakes, Richard (Mel) McGhee and Carol Wilkinson; daughter-in-law: Velvie Griffith; 15 grandchildren; 27great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren and her brother Robert Roberts.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband Richard J. McGhee; son Phillip Griffith; 3 grandchildren and siblings: Georgie, Sybil, Mabel, Dorlas and John.

Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating; Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

