by

Luretta A. Baxter, 78, of Radnor passed away Monday evening, March 13, 2017 at Heartland of Marion surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 30, 1938 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Herbert Patrick and Ina (Mitton) Patrick and later graduated from Marion Harding High School.

Luretta was a devoted, faithful and active member of the Central Community Church of Waldo. She was also a member of the Radnor Mom’s Club and Jolly Joyster’s Club. She served as a 4H leader and volunteer at Marion General Hospital through the Red Cross. She also served on the Radnor Election Board for many years. Luretta was a person strong in her faith, devoting years of service to the Church Mission Society and as a children’s Sunday School teacher.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Luretta was the best cook and she also enjoyed decorating and flower arranging.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, Bryan; son, Steven Baxter of Columbus; daughter, Brenda “Cookie” (Alan) Postell of Edison; grandchildren, Kyle Postell (Victoria Harbin) and Ryan Postell (fiance’ Erin Ison); numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Luretta was preceded in death by her brother Donald and her sister Marilyn Williams.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Randy Gardiner officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Heartland of Marion for the wonderful care given to Luretta during her time there.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Baxter family.

To share a fond memory of Luretta or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com