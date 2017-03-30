Lynda Lou Williams, 79, of Marion

by

Lynda Lou Williams, age 79 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

Lynda was born on December 7, 1937 in Wheatland, Indiana, the daughter of Delbert and Eleanor (Randals) Williams. She received her education from Wheatland High School and continued on to obtain her Master’s Degree. She served as a librarian at the Marion Public Library.

Lynda was a member of the Altrusa of Marion and enjoyed volunteering at the Historical Society. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and arranging flowers. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Vernon Avenue Church of Christ.

She is survived by her nieces: Karen Lester, Kathy Easter, Kristine Cave, and Betty Ann Beck and nephew Claude Williams, Jr.

Lynda is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Claude Williams, Sr., Jerome Williams, Willard Williams and Zelma Scott- Dye.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 12Noon to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM with Pastor Jeff Bush officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Johnson Bible College, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN 37998.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Williams family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com