Marjorie K. Humes, 64, formerly of Marion

Marjorie K. Humes, age 64 of Broadview Heights, formerly of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at MetroHealth System in Cleveland.

Marjorie was born on December 22, 1952 in Marion, the daughter of the late Beldin James and Donna M. (Saunders) Corbin. After graduation from high school, Marjorie attended Mansfield Business College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree. She was employed at the Revenue Assistance Corporation in Cleveland.

Marjorie was a larger than life woman. She had a million dollar smile that would light up a room and it did not matter where she was, she was the life of the party. With her uninhibited spirit, she made friends with everyone she met. She had the gift of living in the moment, and when you were with her, you knew it was something special. She also had the gift of hospitality; gatherings were not just a few people for Marjorie, they were an event that everyone was expected to come to and the food she prepared was always out of this world.

She loved to tend to her gardens and kept up the yard; she enjoyed listening to classic country music and was quite the card player. Fishing was also a hobby that Marjorie enjoyed; but what she really came to relish was her passion for the Cleveland Indians. Baseball season was the best part of the summer, and for Marjorie, the memory of running the bases at Progressive Field was a cherished memory.

Marjorie is survived by a host of dear family and friends, including her “partner in crime” and the love of her life, Wayne J. Swiat whom she adored and cherished spending her life with. She is also survived by her children: Charles “Matt” (Pamela J.) Humes, Chad A. (Tanya) Humes; she loved Wayne’s children as if they were her own: Adam J. (Melanie A.) Swiat, Samantha M. (Kurits J.) Ponting and Lee M. (Tonya L.) Swiat; grandchildren: Corbin M. Humes, Mitchell L. Miley, Carter T. Miley, Preston B. Humes, Peyton M. Humes, MacGuire J. Swiat, Nicholas D. Young, Ashtyn J. Swiat, Tristan K. Ponting, Garrett E. Ponting, Tattum L. Peveler, Tyler M. Swiat and Tabatha M. Swiat; siblings: Theresa (LeRoy) Hunt, Sandra (Dave) Zimerle and James (Cheryl) Corbin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 8PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Ryan Schmidt officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Marion County Heart of Ohio Mentoring, 790 Kenton Ave., Marion.

