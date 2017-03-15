by

Martha Kay Bishop, 70, of Radnor, passed away Monday afternoon, March 13, 2017 at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware.

She was born July 8, 1946 in Marion County, Ohio to the late Isaac and Mary Maxine (Darst) Bumgartner. She graduated from Elgin High School in in 1964 where she was a cheerleader, played in the band and sang in the choir. During her senior year, she received the state Homemaker degree and was elected the FFA Queen. She also served as president of the FHA at Elgin and Marion County. After graduation, she was a member of the Buckeye Valley Young Homemakers of Ohio and received the District Homemaker of the Year award in 1979.

She was a member of the Radnor Baptist Church and served as a 4H leader for 8 years. She loved to bake, cook and sing. “Miss Kay”, as she was called at Willow Brook, enjoyed singing karaoke during her time there as well. When able, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and mowing the yard. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making Barbie clothes and prom dresses.

Kay and her husband Tim were inseparable. They did everything together including running the family dairy business. Kay could run any piece of farm equipment and would even make puzzles on a scroll saw that she would eventually give away to family, friends and those less fortunate. She also enjoyed going Christmas shopping with Tim to buy gifts for the family.

Kay’s life was based around her family. Her pride and joy were her grandkids. She loved taking family vacations and always made cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning for her family to enjoy – a tradition that her family will continue. She was also very proud of the fact that her 3 daughters all built homes on the farmland that Tim and her owned on State Route 203. Her daughters called it the “Bishop Compound”.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Tim; daughters, Donna (Ryan) Lewis, Lora (Rod) Pierce and Connie (Donnie) Smith, all of Radnor; 10 grandchildren, Erin, Kyler, Lauren, Curtis, Paul, Jennel, Jake, Jacob, Austin, and Kelsey; 1 great grandchild, Brooklyn; brother, Darus Bumgartner of Marion; sister, Mary Shoewalter of Marion.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by a brother Gary Bumgartner.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:00 am with Larry Cawley officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Willow Brook Christian Village for the wonderful care that was given to Miss Kay.

