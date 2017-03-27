Mary Ethel White, 83, of Marion

by

Mary Ethel White, age 83, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at her residence.

On January 29, 1934, she was born to the late Walter K. and Viola A. (Leonard) Christian, and on January 6, 1955 in Arlington, Virginia, she married her husband Ralph E. White, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2015.

Mary was a member of the Eagles and the Moose Lodge, and she worked at Quaker Oats for 18 years before her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters Crystal F. (David) Winck of Marion, Terry L. (Danny) Pettersen of Bacliff, Texas, and Bonnie Dunaway of Marion; her son Kevin A. (Debra) White of Marion; her sisters Shelba Jester, Barb (Carl) Sisson, Peg (David) Stewart, Bev (Sandy) Keckler, Sarah Gramley, and Olivia (Dave) Stansbury; her brother Mike (Deborah) Christian; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents Walter and Viola, and her siblings Hayden Christian, Shirley Manier, Geraldine M. Harris, Carol K. Severns, Donnie Christian, Delmer Christian, Delores Christian, and Vickie Christian.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM and on Monday, March 27, 2017 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 E. Mark St., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 1 PM with Pastor Barkley Slone officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.