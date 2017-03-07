Mary F. Kohbarger Rainier, 91, of Marion

by

Mary F. Kohbarger Rainier, age 91, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, while in residence at Kingston Manor of Marion, Ohio.

She was born in Marion on June 17, 1925, the daughter of Harry G. and Edith Florence (Fetter) Kohbarger. Mary’s siblings were Al Kohbarger, William Kohbarger, Ruthe Rieser, and Dorothy Pearson.

Mary was employed as an executive assistant at Floyd G. Brown & Associates for 25 plus years before retiring in 1987. Her community activities in Marion consisted of the Junior Service Guild, Christmas Clearing House, Marion’s Bicentennial, The Follies, and chairperson for the Marion Harding Class of 1943 until their 60th reunion. She was also elected a Marion City council member in 1972. She and her husband; Larry were in the antiquing business since their retirement in the late 1980’s and owned Peddlers Corner.

In 1961 she married (Larry) Harold H. Rainier II who passed away last August at the age of 92. They had three sons; Hal Rainier (Deborah), Robert Rainier (Barb), and Michael Fetter (Linda), along with 8 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2017, with fellowship to follow.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.