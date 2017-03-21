by

Michael R. “Mick” Potts 72 of Delaware, died Saturday morning March 18, 2017 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Delaware.

He was born March 20, 1944 in Kenton to the late Gerald B. and Rowena F. (Sims) Potts; he was also preceded in death by siblings: Junior Potts, Eugene Potts, Foy Potts, Barbara Stiving and Stacy Harris

Mick was a 1962 graduate of the Ridgedale High School; he had worked and retired from the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Columbus where he worked for over 25 yrs.

Mick was a private person with a very giving spirit.

Surviving are his brothers and sister: Allen (Susan) Potts of Utah, Harold Potts of Marion, Mark (Carla) Potts of Marion and Cynthia (Gary) James of Marion

Sister and brother-in laws: Jane Potts of Upper Sandusky, Rosie Potts of Morral and Bill Harris of Florida

Graveside services will be held Friday March 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the Frame (Meeker) Cemetery with Mick’s brother Allen officiating, friends may call Friday from 11:00 am to noon at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the SourcePoint of Delaware County at 800 Cheshire Rd. Delaware, Ohio 43015

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com