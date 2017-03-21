Mildred Irene Baseler, 95, of Marion

by

Mildred Irene Baseler, age 95 of Marion, passed away on Sunday March 19, 2017 at the Marion Manor.

Mildred entered into this world on April 26, 1921 to the late Robert and Helen (Jakir) Krsolovic in Cleveland, Ohio. She had the honor to be married to the late Stan Krausz and Earl Baseler.

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; one son: David Krausz; one daughter-in-law: Karen Krausz; one sister and one brother.

She is survived her sons: Dick Krausz of Marion, OH, Eugene (Debbie) Krausz of Perrysburg, OH and Steve (Jessica) Krausz of Marion, OH; two daughters: Carol (Dave) Merchant of Lebanon, OH and Pam (Randy) Gibson of Tahleqush,OK; a daughter-in-law: Connie Krausz; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Friends and Family can come to honor Mildred’s life on Thursday March 23, 2017 starting at 10am to 11am at the Boyd Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11am following visitation hours with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be given to Ohio Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.