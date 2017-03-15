Nathan A. Hoover, 22, of Delaware

by

Nathan A. Hoover, age 22 of Delaware passed away on March 14, 2017 from complications associated with Batten Disease, diagnosed at the tender age of six.

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 7, 1994 he was the beloved son of Bruce A. and Christina M. (Lauber) Hoover. His father Bruce Hoover was a former resident of Marion. Nathan attended the Ohio State School for the Blind and North Union Local Schools through the fifth grade.

He enjoyed music, fishing and traveling. Stories and movies were also a passion, especially Star Wars and those of Disney. An avid fan of The Buckeyes, he followed the Cleveland Indians and Browns, just like his Dad. He participated in the Special Olympics, earning awards in track and field and participated in T-ball and wrestling.

In spite of his diagnosis he possessed a wonderful disposition. Always engaged and attentive, he was a good listener who liked to have fun. Kind, loving, and pure of heart, he was a true angel as expressed by his mother. He loved funny things and spending time with family.

Nathan will forever be remembered for his warm laugh, gentle heart, and the gift of his presence in the lives of those who loved him most.

In addition to his parents Bruce and Christina Hoover he is also survived by his Uncles and Aunts: Mark (Andrea) Lauber, Rick (Sue) Hoover, Deborah (Laura Allan) Hoover, Phillip “Greg” (Millicent) Hoover, Larry (Vicki) Hoover, and honorary Uncle and Aunts Russ and Dot Shetler, Jackie Lauber and Mary Laurion along with cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jerry and Geraldine Lauber and Phil and Edie Hoover.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Sunday March 19, 2017 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware. Services celebrating the life of Nathan Hoover will be held Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Point Community Church, 2393 Peachblow Rd., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035 with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Batten Disease Research Assoc., 1175 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or online at www.BDSRA.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com