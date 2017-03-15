Norman Eugene Young, 73, of Marion

by

Norman Eugene Young, age 73, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 surrounded by his family; leaving the confinements of Earth for the freedom of Heaven to be with his Lord.

He was born January 13, 1944 to the late Robert and Helen (Poorman) Young, and on July 25, 1964, he married his wife Barbara A. Thompson.

Norman was retired from the Liebert Co. in Delaware, Ohio, and he was a US Army Veteran. He was the past president of the Marion County Fish and Game. He could fix anything, but he especially enjoyed repairing small engines. He was a man of his word and respected by many. Norman’s greatest love on this earth was his family.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; his sons Norman Eugene Pitt of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Greg A. Young of Marion, Ohio; his daughter Angela (Doug) Edwards of Waldo, Ohio, and Amy Young of Marion, Ohio; his brothers Michael Young, Robert Young, Jeff (Kathleen) Young, and Wesley Scott of Marion, Ohio and Keith Young of Bucyrus, Ohio; his sisters Roberta Fox of Mansfield, Ohio, Linda (Sonny) Smith of Marion, Ohio, Helen (Jim) Farrell of Forrest, Ohio, and Brenda Sue (Kevin) Rodgers of Marion, Ohio; his grandchildren Eric (Brandie) Pitt of Crestline, Ohio, Nicole (Matt) McCrery of Delaware, Ohio, Megan (Jeremy) Johns of Sycamore, Ohio, Ashley (Andrew) Morehart of Columbus, Ohio, Erin Edwards of Dublin, Ohio, and Tanya Pitt of Beaufort, South Carolina; his great-grandchildren Jarred, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Parker, Brynn, Kensie and Felix; and his good friend Jeff Patton.

Services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1 PM at Shepherds Fellowship, 1647 Marion-Marysville Rd., Marion, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Hypes officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home and also Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 12 PM to 1 PM at Shepherds Fellowship prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.