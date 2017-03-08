Peter J. Antjas, 78, of Marion

by

Peter J. Antjas age 78 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 30, 1938 in Stemnitsa, Greece to the late John R. and Sophia (Synadinos) Antjas.

On February 14, 1971 in Marion, Ohio he married Stavroula ” Voula” (Vrettos.)

Peter was employed at Tecumseh Products for 20 years and also worked hard in many other vocations. He was a member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield, Ohio. He was a lover of a good debate. One of his favorite pastimes was fixing cars and anything else that was broken. His greatest joy however was playing, cooking and laughing with his grandchildren. His nieces and nephews will forever remember their Uncle Pete and his money tree.

He is loved and will be missed by his wife, Stavroula ” Voula” Antjas of Marion, his children, Sophia (Craig) Morton of Columbus, Oh., Kanto (Chad) Ries of Niles, Oh., John (Joanna) Antjas of Columbus, Oh., five grandchildren, Max, Cora, Jasper, Athan and Abel, his brother, Anthony Antjas of Marion, two sisters, Georgia Skevos of Marion, Oh., Thespina (Edward) Hollinger of Warren, Oh. and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Voula Photos, Androniki Antjas, his parents and other special loved ones. His family finds comfort that he will be joining them.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 4 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Trisagion Services at 6:45PM. Funeral services will be Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10AM at The First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St. with Father Michael Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

The family request memorial contributions are sent to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 W. 3rd St. Mansfield, Ohio 44903. On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com