Richard “Rick” Gilbert, 64, formerly of Marion

Richard “Rick” Gilbert, age 64, formerly of Marion, met the Lord and was reunited with his infant son, Christopher, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at his new home in Dade City, Florida.

On July 18, 1952, Rick was born in Ashland, Ohio, the first of three children of the late Howard Gilbert and Laura Jane (Wolfe) Gilbert. He graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1970, and furthered his education at the Ohio State University.

When Rick was only 16 years old, he met a young lady, Sharon Gantt, at an Epworth United Methodist Youth Fellowship event. He quickly fell for Sharon, but what he didn’t know was that she would become his best friend, traveling companion, and so much more, for the rest of his life. Not wanting her to get away, Rick and Sharon were married on December 15, 1973, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Ira P. Benton officiating. They have cherished every moment of their forty three years of marriage.

Rick worked for the majority of his career as a building contractor, doing both residential and commercial construction as Gilbert Construction.

Very faithful, Rick was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, where he was a “frequent volunteer”, sound system engineer, “chef” for Christmas Eve dinner, and a member of Epworth Tuesday Men’s Breakfast. He also was a member of the Marion Cemetery board for many years.

Rick’s volunteer work didn’t end at the church. He also dedicated much of his time to Marion Harding High School. He was the “voice” of the Marion Harding Football team (a.k.a. announcer), and was the Marion Harding High School Marching Band equipment truck driver and logistics support person, all of which helped him be closer to his daughter, Stefanie. Rick and Sharon were also “parents” to two exchange students – Adriana and Sabrina – and remain close to them and their families. Rick also was an OHSAA Swimming and Diving Official for 23 years, officiating four state swim meets over the years. As a volunteer, he officiated swim meets at the Marion Family YMCA.

Sharing a love for traveling the world, together Rick and Sharon had visited 47 states, and numerous countries, including: Germany, Austria, England, Brazil, several trips to England, Scotland, and France with his daughter, Stefanie. As RV wagonmasters/tailgunners for Adventure Caravans, Rick & Sharon had traveled the Canadian Maritimes & Newfoundland, Route 66, Waltz Across Texas, Alaska & the Canadian Rockies, and the Historic East Coast. They also were members of Capital City Sams camping club.

An avid sports fan, Rick especially loved Ohio State football, tailgating at many of the games over the years. He also enjoyed sailing and was a World War II history buff.

Rick was a loyal friend, hard worker, frequent volunteer, playful grandpa, and creative problem solver.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Sharon Gilbert of Dade City, FL; daughter, Stefanie (spouse Julie Beeney) Beeney of Mystic, CT; a granddaughter, Kenzie Jane Beeney; two siblings: Mike (Cynthia) Gilbert of LaRue, and MaryBeth Vanderhoof of Green Camp; and several nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Gilbert, who died when he was only two years old.

His family will greet friends from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Epworth United Methodist Church (address below). Services honoring his life will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Internment will follow in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harding Music Parent’s Student Scholarship Fund, c/o Deanna Cellar, 1500 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302, or to Epworth United Methodist Church 249 E. Center St., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Rick’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.