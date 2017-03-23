Robert A. Schuler, 95, of Marion

by

Robert A. Schuler passed away quietly on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Dewolfe Place in Marion, Ohio. Bob was born August 15, 1921 in Marion, Ohio.

He graduated from St. Mary High School and attended Ohio Northern University. He served in the U.S.Coast Guard as a Pharmacist’s Mate, Second Class and received an Honorable Discharge in 1946.

After marrying Margaret A. Luke in 1947, he worked in sales for R.D. Luke Hardware and then Probst Supply until retirement.

In the Marion community, he was actively involved with Marion Noon Lions, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and was a regular usher at St. Mary Catholic Church.

To his family he was a faithful husband, devoted father and grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed friendships that lasted virtually his entire lifetime even until his last days.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Brad, his wife of 52 years, Nan, his son, Mark, his daughter, Peggy, and his second wife of four years, Marge Brady. He is survived by three daughters, Karen of Waldo, Barb (Jim) of Marion, Molly (Steve) of Virginia, daughter-in-law, Joyce of Wisconsin, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Bob’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all close friends and family who have offered their support and love through the years. You made a huge difference in our lives and we truly appreciate you. We realize that you measure a family’s love not over days and weeks but over a lifetime and into the next generation.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 27th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment following at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the ALS Association, Wisconsin Chapter in care of Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences to the Schuler Family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com