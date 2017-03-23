Rose Cook, 80, of Marion

by

A woman with a heart of gold, Rose Cook, age 80, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2017, at Marion General Hospital with her loving family by her side following a recent illness.

On December 3, 1936, Rose was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of four children of the late Cecil Rhodes Litell, Father and Frances Mildred (Reynolds) Litell, Mother. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1954.

Shortly after meeting a young man, Eugene L. Cook, they knew they were meant to be. They tied the knot in 1956, and quickly began starting their family. Together they cherished their 21 years of marriage, and lovingly raised two sons: Gene Jr. and Greg. Also, Gene Sr. died much too young, passing on September 18, 1977.

Not wanting to place her burdens on others, Rose vowed to rise above her loses both for her children and for herself. While working as a bookkeeper at Universal Motor Parts, Rose also went back to school to earn her degrees in Computers and Accounting from Marion Technical School in early 80s, as she was nearing fifty years old.

After earning her degree, Rose diligently served the Marion/Crawford Community Action Commission as their fiscal officer for over twenty five years, where she gave back to the organization as much as she could and fretted over every penny for the good of the children.

A woman of faith, Rose was a long time member of the Marion First Church of the Nazarene, where gave back to the church as much as she could by singing in the choir, helping in the church office, and cooking meals for all occasions, especially their teen banquets. She also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Understanding how difficult life can get at times, Rose tried to be there for others in their darkest moments by volunteering at the Marion Area CareLine, a suicide prevention hotline.

In her younger years, Rose loved bowling and especially socializing with her many friends in their bowling league at Star Lanes. She again gave back to the league by serving as their secretary/treasurer for many years.

When it came to Rose, one thing was for certain, if she was going to do something, she was going to do it in a BIG way! A master of crocheting, Rose didn’t know how to make a small afghan… to her, the bigger the better. She also personalized whatever she was making to make it something special for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

An outstanding cook, Rose “only knew how to make enough to feed a small army.” She made everything from scratch, always putting her own little unique twist on whatever she was making, again to make it special for others. Everything placed on her table was excellent, and her family has many favorite dishes they will miss, like her famous pineapple desert, homemade pizza sauce, chocolate rice, and many more special and unique foods.

Growing up during the great depression, Rose appreciated every bite of food she got, though dessert was a rarity. Wanting to make up for lost time, she thought it would be best to always eat dessert first. She loved all desserts, but to say ice cream was her favorite would be quite the understatement. She loved road trips for ice cream cones, and would go any length to get one; and before she got home, her cone was completed and she was ready for a second.

Very involved in her family’s life, Rose cherished every moment spent with them. As her children were growing up, she was involved in all of their activities, always helping any way she could. She deeply loved her brothers, and shared a special relationship with two of her nephews, who were a part of her life, David Cook and Mike Litell.

Rose has fought the good fight, she has finished her race, she kept her faith. And when you explain the dash between her years (1936 – 2017), her dash was filled with putting the needs of others before her own. The overwhelmingly theme of her life was doing good deeds for others. She achieved much. She proudly overcame her loses and adversities. Rose’s great heart truly bubbled over with compassion for others. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Eugene L. (Ruth) Cook Jr., and Greg (Jennifer) Cook; five grandchildren: Bob Adkins, Tina (John) Hegadush, Dustin Blevins, and Samantha Cook; 7 great-grandchildren: Chad Adkins, Kyle Adkins, Jillian, Ivy, John Walter, and Sage Hegadush, and Raelyn Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Rose was preceded in death by her three older brothers and two of their spouses: Richard (Vivian) Litell, Robert Litell, and Ivan (Barbara) Litell.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 pm on Friday, March 24, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Doyle Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to have been chosen to serve Rose’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.