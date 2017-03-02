Roseanna Bayles, 63, of Marion

by

Roseanna Bayles, age 63, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

On June 6, 1953, she was born to the late Harold Betts, Sr., and Dessie (Danes) Betts, and on December 13, 1969, she married her husband Franklin E. Bayles in Marion, Ohio.

Roseanna loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and she spent her life as a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Franklin E. Bayles of Marion; her daughters Frankie Lehman of New Bloomington, Ohio, Victoria Finchman of Dublin, Georgia, Julie Stanford of Marion, Ohio, and Wendy Fuson of Caledonia, Ohio; her brother Harold Betts, Jr., of Marion; her sisters Judy McKnight, Milly Converse, and Diana Betts of Marion; eleven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Rosemary Murrell and her sister Dee Hornbeck.

Visitation will take place Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:30 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Reverend Dwight Hord officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.