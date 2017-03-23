Rosezella (Rose) M. Anderson, 90

by

Rosezella (Rose) M Anderson, age 90, passed peacefully away into the arms of her Savior on Monday, March 20. Rose was born to James Milton and Mary Francis Gano Powell Osborne on October 20, 1926 in the family home in Fulton, Ohio.

After graduation from Prospect High School, Rose worked at the American Educational Press, Goodrich, Dettra’s Market, and 25 years as a sales associate for JC Penney. She loved her life on the farm, working hard all day long and raising livestock.

Rose was a devoted Christian, serving as organist at Morral Baptist Church for 18 years, playing the piano as a girl for the Alum Creek Friends Church, and playing the piano with her son at Prospect St. Methodist Church. She became a fixture in the church kitchen, cooking her specialties: baked beans, potato salad and rhubarb custard pie.

On June 26, 1944, Rose married Charles E Anderson in Greenup, KY. They divorced in 1974. To that union were born her survivors, Larry (Gayle) Anderson, Connie Anderson, and James (Betty) Anderson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Flick of McComb, Melissa (John) Spencer of Marysville, Stacy (Bob) Fisher of Prospect, Chris (Sabina) Anderson of Marion, Ben (Kellen) Anderson of Houston, TX, and Kiersten (Keith) Betker of Pearland, TX as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, step-mother Junie Powell, step-father Wes Osborne, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Jay Bevis, daughter-in-law Beverly Anderson and niece Mary Jean Clingenpeel.

Friends may call at Boyd-Born Funeral Home from 4-7pm, Sunday, March 26. Services celebrating Rose’s life will be at Prospect St UMC on Monday, March 27 at 10:30AM with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Prospect St Methodist Church Organ Fund for the new organ that she loved. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Marion Manor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.