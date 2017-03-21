Samuel A. Prater, 78, formerly of Marion

by

Samuel A. Prater, age 78 of Oregon, OH and formerly of Marion, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Heartland of Oregon.

Samuel was born on March 31, 1938 in Nuttallburg, West Virginia, the son of George and Thelma (Sedlock) Prater.

He worked as a machinist at Marion Power Shovel until his retirement in 1997 after 41 years of service.

He is survived by his children: Nancy (Robert) Walker, James (Debbie) Prater and Jeffrey (Wendy) Prater; grandchildren: Jamison Prater, Amanda Walker-Jackson, Kali Prater, Ashley Crawford, Brittney Prater, Tara Daniel, Tara Prater, Kaitlyn Walker and Samuel Prater; 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Samuel is preceded in death by his loving wife Judith (Evans) Prater; his parents; son Don Prater and sister Betty Lawhun.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM with Jim Castle officiating; Burial will be in Caledonia Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the March of Dimes.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com