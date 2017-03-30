Samuel Theodore “Ted” Long, 96, of Mount Gilead

by

Samuel Theodore “Ted” Long, age 96, of Mount Gilead, died peacefully Monday evening, March 27, 2017, at the Presidential Center in Marion surrounded by his caring family following an extended illness.

On October 27, 1920, Ted was born in Waldo, Ohio, one of four children of Rev. Samuel C. “S.C.” and Ethel (Nickley) Long. He was raised in Waldo, where he graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1938.

Following high school, Ted furthered his education at Capital University, completing several years of school until he needed to join his country in the fight of World War II, enlisting to serve in the U.S. Army in July of 1942. He served with the 32nd Infantry Division, 120th Field Artillery Battalion, fighting in the battles of the Southern Philippines, Luzon, and New Guinea, earning multiple ribbons and four bronze stars.

The week before entering into active duty, Ted married his high school sweetheart, LaVerne McLaughlin, on April 4, 1943. They cherished their 71 years of marriage and lovingly raised seven children. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2015.

Upon his honorable discharge at the end of WWII, Ted resumed his pursuit of education, earning his Bachelor’s degree of Science and Agriculture from the Ohio State University in 1946, and his Master’s degree of Agronomy in 1952.

While completing his degrees, Ted and LaVerne started their family in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked at Ohio Seed Improvement for seven years. After earning his Master’s degree, and when advancement opportunities didn’t present themselves at OSI, Ted decided he needed to work for himself and take control for his family. Then, in 1954, he moved his family to Mount Gilead, where he started Long’s Seed House in their busy downtown area. Several years later, he built his own store near Weaver’s IGA on W. Marion Rd., operating his business until 1985. His children will forever be grateful for his hard work that provided for them.

After the seed house, Ted worked at many of the local high schools as a substitute teacher.

Ted was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington, where he used to sing in the choir and served as a Sunday School Superintendent. He also was a member of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, where he had served as president, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club, VFW Post 8054, and the Nature Club.

Having a deep appreciation for nature, Ted loved spending his time outdoors. Over the years, he enjoyed bird watching, camping, and gardening. He also dabbled in farming, raising cattle and sheep, which became 4-H projects for his children.

In addition to nature, Ted appreciated art. He both drew and painted still life portraits, and was always taking photographs of life’s wonders. He also loved music, especially classical music and traditional hymns from the church.

Ted and LaVerne enjoyed the companionship of Corgi dogs over the years, and most recently their special friend, Annie.

Ted Long was many things…intelligent, strong-willed, opinionated, and on and on, but one of his most redeeming qualities was his loyalty to his family.

Ted is survived by his six children: Stephen (Beth Bishop-Long) Long, Jenny Long Piccin, Christine Long, Mark (Carla) Long, Matthew (Jacque) Long, and Nathan Long; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, Ted was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Roseberry in 2007; brother, Paul Long; and two sisters, Ruth and Hazel Long.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington (address below), with Pastor Steve Dennis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 336 W. Main St., Cardington, OH 43315, or Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to have been chosen to serve Ted’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.