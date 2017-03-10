by

Sara J. Shields, 80 of Richwood, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 9, 1936 in Richwood to the late Sturgis and Gladys (Flesher) Cheney. On December 28, 1958, she married Thomas H. Shields at the First United Methodist Church in Richwood and he preceded her in death April 18, 2016. She was also predeceased by a brother, John Cheney and a sister, Carolyn Cheney.

Sara was a 1954 graduate of Richwood High School and The Ohio State University, class of 1958 in the School of Dental Hygiene. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Richwood, serving on several committees. She was a former member of the North Union PTA and Athletic Boosters. Sara gave countless hours volunteering, serving her family, church, friends and community.

Sports and family was a huge part of the Shields household, from junior sports to North Union High School to college basketball and football, Sara and Tom did not miss much, attending all they could or by watching video of games and activities of family across the country. She attended many Cleveland Indians games and NCAA Tournament Games during March Madness.

Travel was a big part of her life, traveling each summer with the family. After retirement, she and Tom traveled many places across the USA, Torch Lake, Michigan being one of their favorites. Their Las Vegas trips always provided great stories. They also enjoyed their time and travel in harness racing.

She loved her time with her close group of friends and their “girlfriend getaways”.

Always organized, she led by example. Tom referred to people stepping in her kitchen that they were entering “Sara Camp”.

She enjoyed her Bridge and Euchre Clubs, playing the piano, cooking and entertaining. She also loved spending time outdoors caring for her flowers and landscaping.

Surviving are her devoted children, Eric (Kandi Krebehenne) Shields, Richwood; Brian (Laurie) Shields, Evergreen, Co; Carolyn (Rick) Baber, Reidsville, NC; Alison (Duane) Jolliff, Richwood; grandchildren, William and Warren Shields, Lucca, Marco and Siena Shields, Sam and Zach Baber, Jaxon and Alex Jolliff; siblings, Eugene (Isabell) Cheney, Upper Sandusky; Robert (Melva) Cheney, Richwood; Phyllis Oman, Richwood; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Richwood First United Methodist Church with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 4 to 8 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to North Union Athletic Boosters, 401 North Franklin Street, Richwood, OH 43344 and the First United Methodist Church, 18 South Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com