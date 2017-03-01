Shirley Jean Roush, 80, of Marion

by

Shirley Jean Roush, age 80, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 at her residence.

On March 9, 1936, she was born to the late Wayne O. and Mary E. (McNutt) Frost, and on September 14, 1956, she married her husband Carl Roush in Richmond, Indiana.

Shirley was a member of the Fite Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for three years as a veterinary assistant at the Green Camp Veterinary Clinic, and she loved animals.

She is survived by her husband Carl Roush; her daughters Julie Roush, Lisa (Barney) Miller, Renee (Brian) Dunn, and Sharlene (Ramon) Flores; her sons Terry (Tammy) Roush and Randy (Jodi) Roush; her grandchildren Alisha Roush, Cassidy (Zack) Weaver, Charity (Daniel Lackey) Roush, Holly (Chris) Mendez, Jacob (fiancée Melissa) Dunn, Amber (fiancé Kyle) Dunn, Makayla Phelps, and Mason Roush; her great-grandchildren Allen Spillman, Preston Weaver, Christian Mendez, and Tony Mendez; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Marion, Leroy, and Geraldene May Frost.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at noon with Pastor David Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow at the Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.