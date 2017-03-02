Stephen Nick Hazen, 62

by

Stephen Nick Hazen passed away on February 21, 2017 at the age of 62. He was a 1973 graduate of Marion Harding High School.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Twila Hazen, whom he took care of during her last days.

He is survived by his father, Dick Hazen; sister, Darla Hazen Mash (David); many relatives; dear friends; and his dogs, Eller and Sam.

He had a variety of work experiences, but his favorite was at Lake Helen Sprout Farm. There, he designed and built equipment, grew alfalfa, bean and other sprouts which were supplied to restaurants, stores, and hospitals across Central Florida. He was a licensed massage therapist in Florida and helped many clients.

He was an avid reader and loved music. He enjoyed playing guitar, cooking, being outdoors in nature, and spending time with friends. He was artistic, mechanically inclined, spiritual, helpful, loving, and kind. He loved you all. He loved the Lord Jesus and was prepared for his Heavenly home. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. His cousin, Pastor Linden Kirby will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice in Nick’s name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com