Steven Conrad Fisher, 57, of Marion

Steven Conrad Fisher, age 57, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Grant Medical Center. On June 6, 1959, he was born to the late William E. and Betty J. (Williams) Fisher, and he later married his wife Debbie Price. They’ve been happily together for over 20 years.

Steven worked at Marion City Schools for 20 years, and then he spent 3 years working for Silverline.

He is survived by his wife Debbie; his children Arin (Philip) Coleman, Stephanie (Joel) Hedrick, Nathan Fisher, Christina (Paul) Redmon, Joseph (Tiffany) Foreman, and Angela (Chris Edwards) Foreman; his brothers Bill and Mike Fisher; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Steven on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 3:00 PM at The Vessel Community Church located at 5301 US 42 S Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338. Pastor Galen will preside.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if donors would contribute a dish for the meal following the service, but please don’t feel obligated to do so.