Terry E. Neville, 66, of Marion

Salt of the earth, Terry E. Neville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, March 26, 2017, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, after complications from his second heart surgery. Terry was 66 years old, still very active and engaged in living life to its fullest.

On November 11, 1950, Terry was born in Marion, Ohio, the middle of three sons of Carl and Florence (Bauer), who survive in Marion. He was raised on the family farm in Marion, and graduated from Ridgedale High School in the class of 1968. Shortly after graduating, Terry enlisted to serve in the Army National Guard of Ohio from 1969 to 1975.

Proud to carry on his family’s tradition of farming, Terry dedicated his life to the trade, working tirelessly from sun up to sun down. He worked from the time he was first able to help his father and brother, until three years ago when he decided to retire and find some more time for fun. Terry farmed mainly grain, but enjoyed dabbling in livestock, whether it be to support the family or his kids in 4H. He would often wrestle with Mother Nature and its unpredictability, but left it up to the faith that is required of a farmer.

With being a man of faith and tradition, Terry was a member of the Meeker United Methodist Church. Terry also was a member of the Marion Moose Lodge 889 and American Legion Post 584. You couldn’t run into Terry very often where he wouldn’t talk about what his kids or grandkids were up to, and how proud he was of them.

With a love for the outdoors, Terry loved to spend his weekends with his kids up at Lake Erie. Over the years, he owned several boats and he especially enjoyed being out on the water. They enjoyed swimming, docking on the rocks at Put-in-Bay, and finding the day’s hottest walleye fishing spots.

Always hard at work, whenever Terry wasn’t in the fields, he could often be found tinkering in his workshop. Able to paint and weld anything, his most memorable projects involved building his own hog roaster, painting vehicles in his shop, building/selling agricultural equipment as “TEN Sales & Green Drop,” and most recently building several of his trikes. Terry loved that he owned several Plymouth Roadrunners in his younger years.

For the past four winters, Terry spent time at his new home in Apache Junction, Arizona, where he found a warm group of friends. As a group, they would ride their bikes, trikes or horses all through the mountains of Arizona, hitting all the local honky tonks listening to numerous cowboy bands. Whenever his family would visit, he would take them to hear all of his favorites. He enjoyed the mountain views the most and took great pride in landscaping his home. One could say he was a bit of a “wild man”, who was still young at heart, and enjoyed seeking the thrill of a fast ride. Terry was especially ornery, and loved to tease you and get a rise out of you. Terry loved to dance.

Cherishing his time with his family and friends, Terry also found a special companion in his dear “sweetheart”, Rebel Underwood.

Left to cherish his memory are his two children: Daryl (Michelle) Neville of Westerville, and Lori (Rick) Kramer of Marion; six grandchildren: Avery Neville, Rylee and Alyson Kramer, and Grayson, Morgan and Jordan Livingston; special friend, Rebel Underwood; his parents: Carl and Florence Neville of Marion; two brothers: John (Amy) Neville of Marion, and David Neville of Marion; several nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, at the Meeker United Methodist Church (address below) with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating. Military burial will be provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Meeker UMC, 2540 Agosta-Meeker Rd. N., New Bloomington, OH 43341.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Meeker UMC, 2540 Agosta-Meeker Rd. N., New Bloomington, OH 43341.