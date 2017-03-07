William Delmer McAdow, 100, formerly of Marion

by

William Delmer McAdow, age 100 of Longview, TX and formerly of Marion, passed away on Saturday March 5, 2017 at the Pine Tree Lodge in Longview.

Delmer was born on September 23, 1916 to Selah McAdow and Hazel Detwiler McAdow in Broadway, Ohio. The family moved to Marion when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Harding High School.

On April 14, 1940, he married Wilma Miley from Norton Ohio. He and his wife Wilma celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in 2009 shortly before her death that year.

Delmer proudly served his country during WWII, serving in the United States Army; he was honorably discharged in 1945.

He was a lathe operator at Marion Power Shovel for over 40 years.

He moved to Longview, TX in 2011 where he was residing at the time of his death.

In September of last year 50 family members and guests gathered at his daughter Judy’s home in Longview, TX to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Delmer is survived by his three children: Patricia Everly (Terry) of Las Vegas, NV, Judy Bogart of Longview, TX and Richard McAdow (Kari) of Pendleton, SC;10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; sisters: Esther Seiter of Concord, NC and Betty England, Lancaster, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Wilma Fay McAdow; and siblins: Mary McEldowney, Helen Whiteamire, Alice Louise Baseler, Evelyn McClintock, Robert McAdow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 9:30AM to 11AM; Funeral service will follow at 11AM with Rev. Jon Stouffer officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

