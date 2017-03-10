by

William M. “Mike” Shanaberger 47 of New Bloomington died unexpectedly Wednesday March 8, 2017 from injuries sustained kayaking, while on one of his adventures.

He was born May 16, 1969 in Uniontown, Pa. to Harry W. “Bill” and Ruth M. (Hunt) Shanaberger, his mother survives in Uniontown.

Mike was a 1987 graduate of the Laurel Highlands High School and a 1991 graduate of Cal-U of Pa. He and his family have been residents of the LaRue area for the last 18 yrs., coming from Uniontown. For the last 10 yrs. Mike has worked for Taiho USA in Tiffin.

He had an adventurous soul, always looking for the next challenge. A huge sports fan, Mike truly bled Black and Gold for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was someone who loved life to the fullest, some examples of this were his love of music, dancing and looking after his small farm of animals.

But his true calling in life was being “PAPA”, he loved his entire family and made them priority one.

On November 24, 1990 in Uniontown, he married Kelley Lynn (Morgan) and she survives, also surviving are their children: Kailee (Joshua Beechum) Shanaberger of Marion, Payton (Zachary Tiell) Shanaberger of Marseilles and Hannah Shanaberger at home.

Granddaughter: Lydia and grandson Xander who is on the way

Mother and Father in law: Bob and Carol Morgan of Hopwood, Pa

Brother: Jim (Paula) Shanaberger of Lemont Furnace, Pa and their children: Andrew (Brandi), Kayci (Mike’s Goddaughter) and Noah

Sister: Toni Shanaberger Thomas of Uniontown and her children: Maddie and Brian

Great nieces: Jalyn and Autumn

Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins

Private family services will be held at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to Shanaberger Family to help them with unexpected expenses c/o the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home at PO Box 333 LaRue, Ohio 43332

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com