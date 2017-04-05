Alice Malo Carr, 90, of Marion

by

The family of Alice Malo Carr is saddened to report our Mother’s passing on Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 90 years of age. She was a resident of Kingston Memory Care.

Mom was born on May 29th, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to Otto and Mary Malo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sisters. She was a 1944 graduate of Harding High School and also a very talented vocalist. Mom had an opportunity to study opera in Europe, but because of the war, she was unable to attend, much to her disappointment.

However, she did meet a young farmer named Charles Zieg Carr at Bowes Ice Cream parlour in Marion and they eventually eloped to Greenup, Kentucky where they were married in 1945. They took up residence at the farm on Zieg Road just west of Green Camp and spent their entire married lives there until Dad’s passing in 2001. Three children were born to the family: son Larry Charles (his children David and Cathleen and 6 great grandchildren); daughter Cynthia (Dennis O’Shaughnessy); and son Rick William who died in 1995.

A family graveside service was held on Monday, April 3rd at the Green Camp Cemetery with Pastor David Lippert.

The family wishes to thank Boyd Funeral Home and the Staff at Kingston Residence in Marion for their caring and consideration of our Mother.