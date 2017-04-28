by

Ashley E. Crawford, 31 of Richwood, died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at home.

She was born January 25, 1986 in Kenton to John C. and the late Karen (Adams) Lightner.

On January 24, 2014 she married Dan C. Crawford in Marion and he survives in Richwood. She is also survived by her father, John Lightner, LaRue; her daughter, April Crawford, at home; two brothers, Nathan W. (Torri Brooks) Lightner, Kenton; David A. Lightner, Poplar Bluff, MO.

A 2004 graduate of Elgin High School, Ashley was an outdoors person who inherited her love of horses from her mother. Something else she inherited was her enjoyment of doing cross-stitch, which Karen inherited from her mother. The most important thing to Ashley was her family, and especially being a mom.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Greg Field officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, next to her mother. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 6 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati and Columbus, 895 Central Ave #550, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202-5757.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com