Betty Lou Morgan, 81, of Marion

Betty Lou Morgan, age 81, of Marion passed away early Monday morning at her home.

Born in Coal Mountain, West Virginia on February 29, 1936 to Parker and Blanche (Hatfield) Brown, she was one of seven children.

Betty married Kenneth Morgan on November 9, 1963 and he survives at home.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a son; Jeffery Morgan and 3 siblings; Truby Lewis, Oley Brown and Garnet Brown.

Betty loved gardening and was a very loving wife, a special mother to her children and the best grandmother ever to her 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was also seen as an honorary mother and grandmother to many over the course of the years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, her six children; Lowell (Donna) Mullins of Delaware, Larry (Genova) Mullins of Marion, Randy Mullins of Florida, Kenneth (Pauline) Morgan Jr. of Marion, Betty Jo (Tim) Dolin of Marion and Paulette (Philip) Morris of Marion, her brother; Lewis (Martha) Brown, her two sisters; Barbara (Dale) Wells and Helen (Jim) Morgan and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Good Faith Baptist Church, 706 E. Mark Street where funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Barkley Slone officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.