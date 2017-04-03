Carl “Dave” Dodge, 70, of Marion

by

Carl “Dave” Dodge, age 70 of Marion, passed away at his residence.

“Dave” entered into this world to the late Carl D. and Myrtle (Myers) Dodge on October 24, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio.

He belonged to the Moose Lodge #889 and the Eagles Lodge in Lakeview, Ohio.

“Dave” was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Darlene Laverack.

He was survived by his longtime girlfriend of 26 years: Delores Harris of Marion, OH; one brother: Richard Dodge and wife; nieces: Layla Dempster, Cheyenne Dempster, Jasmine Cunningham, Faith Foreman, Mary Gullett, Tracey Price, Kimmy Rutherford and Avaleigh Price; nephews: Brandon Foreman, Lester Dempster III, Adam Dempster, Curt Foreman, Tim Rose, Cellman Price III, Tim Price, Bentley Price, and Kaiden Price; and a brother- in- law: Rick Jividen

Friends and Family can come to honor Dave’s life on Tuesday April 4, 2017 starting at 3pm to 4pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 4pm at the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.