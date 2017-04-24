Carl E. Messenger Jr., 91, of Marion

by

Carl E. Messenger Jr., age 91, of Marion, died peacefully Friday morning, April 21, 2017, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his loving family.

On October 9, 1925, Carl was born in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Carl Sr. and Dalta (Van Gordon) Messenger. He graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1943.

Shortly following graduation, Carl married his life and traveling companion, Ondie French, on June 30, 1946. They shared sixty eight years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2014.

For thirty plus years, Carl enjoyed an accomplished career with the Marion Power Shovel, starting with the company as a mechanical engineer, but having a hand in many facets of their manufacturing production. Some of his proudest achievements were the parts he designed and patented that are still in production today, and working on the space shuttle transporter.

A “good Christian man,” Carl was a faithful member of the Oakland United Methodist Church.

Sharing a love for traveling, Carl and Ondie started with camping in tents, going to a different campground every night. Eventually they upgraded to a motor home, which they took all over the United States. They especially enjoyed visiting Florida, spending many summers and winters there in their second home in Ocala, Florida.

Carl had an ingenious and innovative mind, thinking through entire inventions in his mind, step by step. He also was a true gentleman, who earned your respect in the most kind and loving way.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Phil (Bonnie) Messenger of Temple Terrace, FL, Tim Messenger of Orlando, FL, and Anne (Mel) Hanson of Marion; eight grandchildren: Jeremy, Justin and Jonathan Messenger, Jeff Messenger, Jacqui Dunbar, Julie Toney, Mindy Kibbey, and Karissa Hanson-Morris; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Carl was an amazing, loving and devoted father. His legacy of enduring integrity, patient kindness, and strength of Christian character is a shining example in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services honoring Carl’s life will be observed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at his graveside in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge, with Pastor David Cottrell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

