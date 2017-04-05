Carolyn Lee Clary, 60, formerly of Marion

by

Carolyn Lee Clary of Salisbury, NC passed away on Tuesday March 21, 2017 at her residence. Carolyn was born on December 9, 1956 in Marion, Ohio to Joseph W. Scott and the late Violet (Coykendall) Bayles.

Carolyn worked in various sales positions throughout her life but her most important career was being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed working in her garden, painting and had a passion for politics both on the national and local levels. She loved music, played piano and guitar and was a singer in several bands in the Marion, Ohio area.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister Angela (Scott) Glass and granddaughter Aubrey Hobson.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Kevan Clary of Salisbury; a daughter, Michelle (Kevin) Turner of Iberia, OH; five brothers, Rodney Scott of Marion, OH, Timothy Scott of Marion, OH, John (Krystol) Scott of Wetmore, CO, Gary (Teresa) Scott of Marion, OH, and David (Sharon) Scott of Lexington, OH; sister, Melissa (Shawn) Williams Marion, OH, two grandchildren, Ciara Smith of Iberia, OH, Kevin Turner Jr. of State College, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 4 until 6 pm with a 6 pm memorial service. Pastor Mark Shuring will officiate.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Carolyn’s family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.