Catherine D. Lynn, 88, of Marion

by

Catherine D. Lynn, age 88 of Marion, formerly of Adelaide, PA died peacefully on April 12, 2017.

Catherine was born on May 27, 1928, the youngest of 8 children to the late John and Helen (Doleshak) Durkat of Adelaide PA.

Devoted wife for 35 years to the late John J. Lynn, and mother to Catherine (Michael) McElwain of Marion, William (Teresa) Lynn of Laura, OH, John Edward Lynn of Marion, Therese (Robert) Porter of Chagrin Falls and Richard (Judy) Lynn of Marion. Devoted grandmother to Kisha and Ben Lynn, Aaron and Ian McElwain, Ericka and Andrew Lynn, Sarah and Luke Porter. Great grandmother to Thalia and Juan Contreras, Charlotte McElwain, Kenzi, Christian, Leland and Margoth McElwain. Brother-in-law James Logsdon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Catherine is preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Nichols, Mary Durkat, John Durkat, Anna Krzysiak, Charles Durkat, Esther Logsdon, and Peg Dykun.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion, from 5PM-7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St. Marion, with Father Ryan Schmidt officiating; Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Mary School.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Lynn family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com