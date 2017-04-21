Charles Elbert Tindley, 85, of Marion

by

Charles Elbert Tindley, age 85, of Marion passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at home. Charles was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Rev. Elbert E.T. and Hazel P. (Reynolds) Tindley.

As a young child his family moved to Lancing, Michigan where he later graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1950. After graduation, Charles moved to Mansfield, Ohio where he worked for The State Reformatory retiring as 1st Major. After retiring, he began a second career at Meijer, where he met his wife Jacqueline, working in their security department until his final retirement in 2011. Charles and Jacqueline were married on November 29, 1997 in Lexington, Ohio, she survives.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline L. Tindley of Marion, step-children, David Jones of Washington D.C. and Patti Jo (Eric) Watson of Abilene, Texas, and five grandchildren, Jason, Cory, Sabastian, Zachary, and Gabriel.

Charles was preceded in death his first wife, Loretta in 1995.

Friends may call at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 4 until 6 pm on Friday, April 28, 2017 with Parish Prayers at 6 pm.

Memorial donation may be made in Charles’ honor to Ohio Health Hospice or Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Charles’ family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.