Clarabelle Mae Tanner, 94, of Marion

Clarabelle Mae Tanner, age 94, of Marion, passed on peacefully Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Primrose of Marion. Clarabelle was born August 22, 1922 in Marion, Ohio to the late Ira L. and Albertine Evaline (Boudreau) Saiter and soon after baptized at St. Mary’s Church.

From a young age, Clarabelle, a woman of deep faith, would walk to Mass every Sunday with her mother and two sisters from their home on Seffner Avenue. Clarabelle’s outgoing personality allowed her to make friends easily throughout her life. After her retirement from Quaker Oats she enjoyed golfing on several leagues could often be found at Green Acres or King Mill Golf Courses. Not one to be idle and loving to be around people, she went back to work for many years as a greeter at Meijer’s in Marion.

Clarabelle was a former member of the Women of the Moose, Local 448, Disabled American Veteran’s Auxiliary, American Legion Post 584 and a volunteer at The VFW Post 7201 where she held numerous positions in every organization.

On February 16, 1980 at St. Mary’s Church, Marion, Clarabelle married George Marion Tanner Jr.; together they celebrated 32 years of marriage. George preceded her in death in 2012.

Clarabelle will be missed by her children, Donald E. (Cindi) Bentley, John H. (Glenna) Bentley, and Marie Bentley-Redmon all of Marion; step-children, Gary Tanner of Marion, Alvin (Linda) Tanner of California, and Lester Tanner of Columbus; grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Drake of Maryland., Shina Cauthen of Marion, Justin (Christina) Bentley of Marion, Brandi Spearman and Johnny Spearman both of Kenton; 6 step-grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, George, Clarabelle was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Walters and Elizabeth Sloat and step-daughter, Jean Wells.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., from 3 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, April 21, 2017 at the funeral home. Father Thomas Buffer will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Clarabelle’s honor to St. Mary Church, Marion or OhioHealth Hospice.

Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.