Clifford T. “Cliff” Hall, 83, of Marion

Clifford T. “Cliff” Hall, age 83, of Marion, died Thursday morning, April 6, 2017, at Marion General Hospital following an extended illness.

On August 12, 1933, Cliff was born at home in Marion, Ohio, the second of three sons of the late James and Hazel (Hoffman) Hall. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1953.

Following graduation, Cliff enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army, a veteran of the Korean War. He served as a track vehicle repairman.

Upon his honorable discharge, Cliff returned home to Marion, where he reconnected with one of his high school classmates, Susanne Reardon. They were married on May 15, 1960, at the Prospect St. United Methodist Church. Together they cherished their fifty six years of marriage.

In 1956, Cliff went to work at the Clark Metal Products plant in Marion, as a tool and die maker. He was dedicated to the plant, alongside his two brothers, Ray and Francis, for forty three years, until his retirement in 1999.

Cliff was a member of the Prospect St. United Methodist Church for over fifty years.

An avid fisherman, Cliff used to spend as much time up at Lake Erie as he could. He had a fishing boat for many of those years, and loved fishing with his family and friends from work.

Having a love for the outdoors, Cliff thoroughly enjoyed working in the yard and mowing his lawn. He also loved his lawn tractor, which he was always tinkering with, and his red barn that he built with the help of his kids, Russ and Marianne.

Cliff was especially fond of sweets, eating ice cream every chance he could. He also loved having cookies and other treats at home, so he could share them with his grandchildren.

Able to fix anything, Cliff was a “Popular Science magazine kind of guy,” who had a fascination with how things worked. He especially enjoyed learning about flying and airplanes.

A very selfless and strong man, Cliff always put the needs of others before his own. He was proud of his family, and supported them in every way he could.

Cliff will be missed by beloved wife, Susanne Hall of Marion; two children; John Russell (Trisha) Hall of Tampa, Florida, and Marianne (Herb) Jagels of Dublin; four grandchildren: Scott (fiancé Tuezday) Hall, Aaron Hall, Monika (Jon) Miller, and Hannah Burns; two great-granddaughters: Ada and Skyla Hall; a brother, Ray (Joyce) Hall; a sister-in-law, Loretta Hall, both of Marion; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful cat, Kenny, who was always on his lap.

Including his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Francis Hall.

The Hall family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be observed at Noon, with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prospect St. United Methodist Church, American Heart Association, or American Diabetes Association, and they can be sent to the funeral home.

