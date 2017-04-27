Curtis Patrick Murphy, 55, of Marion

by

Curtis Patrick Murphy, age 55 of Marion, passed away on Saturday April 22, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

Curtis entered into this world on February 12, 1962 to the late Cleo and Marie (Hires) Murphy in Marion, Ohio. On September 4, 1989 in Marion, Ohio, he married Kendra (Larson).

He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and belonged to the Full Gospel Christian Church.

Curtis is survived by his wife: Kendra (Larson) Murphy; two sons: Christopher (Jessica) Murphy and Curtis M. (Brittany) Murphy both from Marion, OH; two daughters: Christina (Eddie) McBride of Winter Park, FL and Becky (Jeremy) Dillon of Quitman, AK; two brothers: Audie (Donna) Murphy Bellevue, OH and Wayne (Donna) Murphy LaRue, OH; two sisters: Evelyn Crabtree and Sharon Murphy both of Marion, OH; and numerous grandchildren.

Family and Friends can come to honor Curtis’s life on Tuesday May 2, 2017 starting at 10am to 11am. Graveside service will follow at the Grand Prairie Cemetery at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the family to the funeral home.