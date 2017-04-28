Dana Lynn Wilds, 64, of Marengo

by

Dana Lynn Wilds, age 64, of Marengo passed away Tuesday evening at his home.

He was born on November 12, 1952 in Marion to Marshall and Betty (Lowry) Wilds.

Dana had worked as a die shop mechanic until his retirement and was preceded in death by his first wife; Beth Wilds. He married the former Sue Cunningham on June 25, 2010 in Marion and she survives at home.

Also left to cherish his memory are his 2 sons; Brian Wilds and Christopher (Bobi) Wilds, his two daughters; Amanda (Brian) Wilds-Simmons and Missy Wilds Pucci, his two step-daughters; Tina Vamos and Michele (Chet) Sudina, his 13 grandchildren; Elizabeth Pucci, Ethan Pucci, Aidan Pucci, Alaina Pucci, Bethany Wilds, John Wilds, Jaxon Wilds, Dayln Wilds, Delaney Vamos, Chase Robinson, Tres Vamos, Madison Peters and Taylor Sudina, his two great-grandchildren; Ashtur Martin and Geneva Vamos and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may call Sunday from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11:00 AM at Chapel Heights Memory Garden with Pastor Gary Lyons officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Morrow County and expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to his family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening his obituary.