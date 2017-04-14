Donald Lee Baker, Sr., 74, of Marion

by

Donald Lee Baker, Sr., age 74, of Marion passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at his home.

Donald was born on May 14, 1942 in Marion, Ohio to the late Glee Emmerson and Clara Mae (Hines) Baker. Donald graduated from New Bloomington High School on May 23, 1960.

Don had many jobs over his lifetime. He worked for The Whirlpool Corporation in Marion, Ohio as an assemblyman and supervisor for many years. He then spent time at The Marion Power Shovel in Marion as a welder, machinist and set up operator. He also worked for North American Rockwell, Columbus, Ohio making B-1 Bombers and later retired from Parker Hannifin Green Camp, Ohio in the hose products division.

To say Don was a handy man is an understatement. He enjoyed spending countless hours tinkering and fixing anything mechanical including cars, motors and farm equipment.

Don enjoyed racing his dirt track sprint cars in the 1960’s and 1970’s at Limaland and Fremont Speedways in Ohio. After his racing days were over, he could still be found at the racetracks working as Chief Mechanic and Pit Crew for John and Barney Westler’s sprint car race team. Don was a very hard working man with a heart of gold. He could often be found helping his parents, brothers, aunts and uncles when something needed done on their farms whether it was baling hay or fixing tractors. Don was always there to lend a hand.

Don was longtime member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect. He enjoyed collecting model cars and farm memorabilia. If Don wasn’t working on the track he could be found bowling and was a card carrying member of the American Legion Post 584.

Donald is survived by his children, Sandy (Brad) Baker Zech of Galena, Ohio, Don (Cathleen) Baker, Jr. of Amherst, Ohio, Larry Baker Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren, Eric Zech of Galena, Ohio, Mason and Alyssa Baker of Amherst, Ohio, and Jared Klein-Baker of Sandusky, Ohio; brothers, Dennis Baker (Virginia) Richwood, Ohio , Russell Baker (Sheryl) Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Bill Baker Delaware, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Clara Mae and Glee Baker, several aunts and uncles, and maternal grandparents, Glen and Carrie Hines and paternal grandparents, James and Verdie Baker.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Don’s family.

Online memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.