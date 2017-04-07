by

E. Larry Sauselen, 74, of rural Marion and formerly of Bucyrus died early Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Marion General Hospital after years of poor health.

He was born November 19, 1942 in Springfield to the late Elwood R. and Bernardine M. (Garlough) Sauselen and raised in Bucyrus.

Larry was proud to have played football and competed as a high jumper for Bucyrus High School and graduated in 1960. He went on to have a rewarding and remarkable career as an artist, teacher, and professor. Larry studied at Tiffin Business College and Columbus College of Art and Design before going to The Ohio State University where he earned his bachelors in 1975 and Master of Fine Arts in 1979. Larry also was a student of renowned artists Glenn Rothman and Hoyt Sherman. As an artist, he worked all over the world and was supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Larry is known for Artist books, drawings, and large scale paintings. He has some of his work in both the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Institute, among other notable institutions.

Larry was not only an artist, he was a musician and writer. Some will remember him as a 1960s disc jockey known as “Larry Shades.” Larry was supportive, interesting, loyal, and led a very full life in spite of medical issues.

He was blessed to share his later years with the love of his life, Annette K. Nemeth, and they were married October 17, 2009. She survives in addition to his sister, Brenda (Phil) Butler of Columbia Station, Ohio; brother, John (Jacqueline Fenske) of Atlanta, Georgia; in-laws, Jack J. Nemeth and Nancy S. Nemeth, both of Marion; three brothers-in-law; dear friends, Edward and Deborah Redmon; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many former students, including “his boys,” John Bowley, Matt Martin, and Jeremy Wolford.

Friends will be received on Sunday, April 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. A Boy Scout tribute will be observed at 4:00 and the evening will conclude at 8 with a reading and prayers. A public memorial service will be held on a future date and he will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marion.

Those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to give to Antioch College or Bucyrus Athletic Boosters through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Larry’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.